Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $816,000 Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $278,704,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,340,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.89. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,052 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

