Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,748 shares in the company, valued at $29,752,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 35,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,051,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,752,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,988 shares of company stock worth $4,873,715. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

