Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,308,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 5,954,486 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $18.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $33,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,553 shares of company stock worth $8,454,738 over the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

