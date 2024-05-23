Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Gap Down to $132.86

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.86, but opened at $128.72. Entegris shares last traded at $131.38, with a volume of 86,524 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENTG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 34.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Entegris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

