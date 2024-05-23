Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 282 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after acquiring an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,065,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,954,000 after acquiring an additional 415,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,179,000 after acquiring an additional 853,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,638,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,808,000 after acquiring an additional 79,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $1,108,229. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $73.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.92. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $73.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.