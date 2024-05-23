EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,495 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.82.

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE EOG opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

