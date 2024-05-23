ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3,766.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,459 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of COO stock opened at $96.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.86. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

