Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $810,000 Investment in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 31,807 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $3,592,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS opened at $86.77 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $52.39 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

