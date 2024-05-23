ING Groep NV Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.90.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE MOH opened at $345.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.