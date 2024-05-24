David Michael Barrett Sells 14,643 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $25,136.90.

On Wednesday, May 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,453 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,148.22.

On Monday, May 6th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,510 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $24,957.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 15,180 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $24,895.20.

On Wednesday, May 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 15,480 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $24,922.80.

On Monday, April 29th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $2,415.00.

Expensify Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.66 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Expensify by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

