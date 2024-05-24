InterOcean Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.22% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,032,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 369,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 198,129 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period.

Shares of TAIL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 12,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

