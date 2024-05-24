Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,170. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

