Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,923.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,176. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.45 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

