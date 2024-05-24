IMC Chicago LLC Buys Shares of 13,976 ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.56% of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the third quarter valued at about $1,691,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 50.5% during the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 50,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Trading Down 0.1 %

DXD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $32.27. The company had a trading volume of 106,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,978. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $46.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Profile

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.