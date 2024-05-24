IMC Chicago LLC Boosts Stock Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) by 266.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,776 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:FAZ traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 358,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

