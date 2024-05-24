Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,550 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoorDash by 62.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 5.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DASH traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.41. 172,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,481. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.89.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

