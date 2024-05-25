David Zapolsky Sells 9,490 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total transaction of $1,721,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

