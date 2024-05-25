iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

iLearningEngines Trading Up 10.1 %

iLearningEngines Company Profile

AILE opened at $5.90 on Friday. iLearningEngines has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.

