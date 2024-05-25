iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on iLearningEngines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AILE
iLearningEngines Trading Up 10.1 %
iLearningEngines Company Profile
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. entered in definitive agreement for a business combination with iLearningEngines.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iLearningEngines
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.