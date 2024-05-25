BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of BJ stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,091.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,459.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,840 shares of company stock worth $7,408,605 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

