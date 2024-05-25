Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

PLCE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.73. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $455.03 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Children’s Place will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 2,016.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

