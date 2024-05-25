Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

Shares of TOL opened at $122.92 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $66.17 and a 12 month high of $135.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $7,881,930. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $733,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 957.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

