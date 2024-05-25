Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEO. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.24 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $156.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

