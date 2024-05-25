HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mawson Infrastructure Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIGI

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.06. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 159.45% and a negative net margin of 126.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mawson Infrastructure Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Free Report) by 232.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of Mawson Infrastructure Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.