MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Raised to $153.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet raised shares of MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.83.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,147.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $30,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,795.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,911 shares of company stock valued at $974,710. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,854,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 22.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

