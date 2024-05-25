Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLFree Report) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Xylem worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $144.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

