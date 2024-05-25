Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,213.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,126 shares of company stock valued at $749,707. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 979.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.58. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

