Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7-72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

Amplitude Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $9.75 on Friday. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amplitude

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.