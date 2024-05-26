King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 94,011 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,011 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.16 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

