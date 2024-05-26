Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.1 billion-$33.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.6 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

