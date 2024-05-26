Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Simon Tilley Purchases 100,000 Shares

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$13,100.00 ($8,733.33).

Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Simon Tilley acquired 300,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).

On Friday, May 3rd, Simon Tilley bought 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,200.00 ($10,800.00).

Locality Planning Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22.

About Locality Planning Energy

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.

