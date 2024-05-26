Mporium Group (LON:MPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Mporium Group PLC (LON:MPM – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Mporium Group shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,958,341 shares trading hands.
Mporium Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of £5.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25.
Mporium Group Company Profile
Mporium Group plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.
