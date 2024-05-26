Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.17. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 83,378 shares changing hands.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

