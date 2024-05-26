Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $4.13. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 7,669 shares traded.

Power Solutions International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $95.24 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.