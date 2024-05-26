Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as high as C$0.19. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 90,950 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TLO shares. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talon Metals in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.50 target price on Talon Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$168.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

