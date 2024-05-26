Taptica International (LON:TAP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $125.00

Shares of Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.62). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares trading hands.

Taptica International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £158.78 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.

About Taptica International

Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.

