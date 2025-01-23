Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 802 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. State Street Corp increased its stake in AON by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,844,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,447 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,623,000 after buying an additional 883,761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AON by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,798,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,980,000 after buying an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,398,000 after buying an additional 177,956 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AON from $415.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.87.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $367.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $395.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.22 and its 200 day moving average is $350.41.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

