Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jamf in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

JAMF stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.37. Jamf has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

In other Jamf news, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,058.27. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

