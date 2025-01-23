Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.39.

NTR stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.79%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,693,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,268,000 after buying an additional 1,009,895 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,232,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,380,000 after acquiring an additional 165,582 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,220,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,830,000 after buying an additional 447,413 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter valued at about $150,181,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,495,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

