Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates ARTV FY2025 Earnings

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Artiva Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.95) per share.
Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24).
Artiva Biotherapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %
ARTV stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $17.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artiva Biotherapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $623,000.
Artiva Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
