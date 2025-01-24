GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in GSK by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GSK opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3928 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 96.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

