Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.49 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 43.70 ($0.55). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.55), with a volume of 13,049 shares trading hands.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £106.42 million, a P/E ratio of -632.86 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Transactions at Accsys Technologies

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider Louis Eperjesi bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £9,870 ($12,323.64). Insiders own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

Featured Stories

