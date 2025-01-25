MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 139 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 263,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,055,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth $661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wix.com by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 60,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,148,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $235.01 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $246.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.99. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.06.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

