Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrise Communications in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sunrise Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SNRE

Sunrise Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRE opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Sunrise Communications has a 12-month low of $42.35 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.