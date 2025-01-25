Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrise Communications in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Sunrise Communications Price Performance
