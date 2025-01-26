Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,649,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,864 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $67.15 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.