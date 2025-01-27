Mutual Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 32,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 44,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Systrade AG bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NEM. CLSA began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. This represents a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

