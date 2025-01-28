Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 916 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 47.49 and a quick ratio of 47.49. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98.

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 15,917 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $512,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 336,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,381.44. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Swider sold 136,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $3,844,446.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,274,894. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

