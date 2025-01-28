Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE:MNR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mach Natural Resources were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mach Natural Resources by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Mach Natural Resources LP has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mach Natural Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure.

