BioCardia, Inc. Announces Acceptance of CardiAMP HF Phase 3 Study Results for Presentation at ACC 2025**

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) has disclosed in a recent press release that the outcomes of its double-blind randomized placebo-controlled CardiAMP HF Phase 3 study have been approved for showcasing in a late-breaking symposium at the American College of Cardiology 2025 Scientific Sessions. The event is slated to occur from March 29 to March 31, 2025, in Chicago.

The findings were shared on January 27, 2025, through a press release by the Company. The full details of this disclosure are available in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the Form 8-K filing of BioCardia, Inc.

The acceptance of the study results for presentation at this renowned scientific gathering underscores the significance and potential impact of BioCardia’s CardiAMP HF Phase 3 study findings in the field of cardiology. Stakeholders, medical professionals, and investors are keenly looking forward to gaining insights into the implications of the study results as they are unveiled at the upcoming symposium.

BioCardia, Inc. remains committed to advancing its research and development initiatives to address critical medical needs, particularly in the realm of cardiovascular health. The Company’s participation in prominent industry events such as the American College of Cardiology 2025 Scientific Sessions serves as a testament to its dedication to scientific advancement and dissemination of valuable clinical data.

For more comprehensive details regarding this event and BioCardia, Inc.’s continued contributions to the medical field, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the press release issued by the Company on January 27, 2025.

This news article is not an exhaustive representation of the Form 8-K filing; for complete information, interested individuals can access the original filing on the SEC’s website.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

