Enphase Energy (ENPH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $379,150.00 billion for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 145.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.43.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

