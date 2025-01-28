RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 9,665 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.03. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

